Ten NCAA hockey finalists announced for 2020 edition of Senior CLASS Award

Ten student-athletes who excel both on and off the ice were selected as finalists today for the 2019-20 Senior CLASS Award.

To be eligible for the award, student-athletes must be classified as NCAA Division I seniors and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition.

An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School, the Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages students to use their athletic platforms to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities.

The finalists were chosen by national media from the list of candidates announced last month.

Nationwide fan voting begins immediately to help select the winner, and fans are encouraged to submit votes online at the Senior CLASS Award website through March 30. Fan votes will be combined with those of the media and Division I head coaches to determine the winners.

The Senior CLASS Award recipients will be announced during the 2020 NCAA Men’s Frozen Four.

2020 Senior CLASS Award Finalists

Devin Brosseau, Clarkson

Cal Burke, Notre Dame

Haralds Egle, Clarkson

Mitchell Fossier, Maine

Max Humitz, Lake Superior State

Tanner Laczynski, Ohio State

Hugh McGing, Western Michigan

Cale Morris, Notre Dame

Nolan Nicholas, Alaska Anchorage

Alex Wilkinson, Army West Point