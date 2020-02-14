Women’s DI Weekend Picks: Wisconsin Fills the Bowl and Clarkson hosts Princeton in the second-to-last weekend of the regular season

(1) Cornell at Brown

I don’t see Cornell squandering their first week atop the rankings. This should be a win for the Big Red.

(1) Cornell at Yale

I don’t think this will be as easy a win as Cornell had the first time these two faced off this season, but it’s likely still a win for the Big Red.

(6) Ohio State at (2) Wisconsin

Both teams have a lot to prove after their last series. I expect we’ll see a split or even a tie or two. Sunday’s game is on the large Kohl Center ice, which will prevent an interesting challenge for both teams and makes it pretty difficult to know who will prevail.

(3) Northeastern vs Providence

Providence is one of the teams that’s tripped up the Huskies this season. This is a home and home series, but I’m not sure location will matter much. The Friars looked like they could make waves early on, but have been relatively quiet since then. I think Northeastern sweeps.

(5) Princeton at St. Lawrence

The Tigers took their first meeting this season 6-2 and there’s no compelling reason to think that this game will go much differently. I do think it’ll be closer, but the Tigers will still get the win.

(5) Princeton at (6) Clarkson

This is a toss-up for me. Both teams have elite forwards and stingy defense. I expect it them to be incredibly closely matched. I’ll pick the Tigers as the higher ranked team who’s looking to hold on to their conference and national rankings, but either team could take this one.

(10) Quinnipiac at (6) Clarkson

The two teams tied earlier in the year and Clarkson has a very tough weekend of games. There could be some looking ahead for the Golden Knights. Quinnipiac has to hold them in check on defense because they don’t have the firepower for more than one or two goals against Clarkson, I think. I’m picking Clarkson, but think this one is a good pick for an upset.

(8) Minnesota Duluth at Minnesota State

Well the Mavericks showed what they’re capable of last week and they’ll be riding a high. That being said, Maddie Rooney is in the opposing net, which changes a whole lot of things. She’s been particularly solid the past few weeks and her play is going to bolster the Bulldogs as they try to push into the national tournament. I think UMD sweeps.

(9) Boston University vs New Hampshire

The Wildcats got an early win over the Terriers, but the BU roster looks different now and they’ve done nothing but improve in the months that have passed since then. Boston University may have a bit of a Beanpot overtime hangover, but I think they’ve had this weekend in mind for a bit to make up for that early stumble. I have BU sweeping.

(10) Quinnipiac at St. Lawrence

I’m going to pick St. Lawrence at home as a flyer here. Both squads are jockeying for position and I think the Saints pull this off.

(10) Harvard at RPI

I’d feel better if I knew who Harvard has in net this weekend, but even still, I think this is a game they win regardless.

(10) Harvard at Union

I think the Crimson have too many offensive weapons for Union to withstand. I pick Harvard to win.

Robert Morris at Mercyhurst

The Colonials have a one point lead over the Lakers at the top of the CHA. Both teams are also trying to hold off Syracuse. The likely outcome is that these two split the series and we’re no closer to figuring out who will win the title, but maybe we’ll see some more chaos here.

LIU at Saint Anselm

A single point separates these two in the NEWHA standings and they’re just a step behind Franklin Pierce, who’s currently in second in the conference. Saint Anselm swept earlier int the year, but I think at the very least we’ll see a split.