Women’s D-III weekend picks: First round of tournament playoffs not likely to hold upsets

Friday-Saturday, Feb. 28-29

St. Norbert at No. 10 Adrian

The Bulldogs rolled over St. Norbert two weeks ago with a pair of shutouts, and I think they will win this one. Adrian 4-1, 4-0

Wisconsin-Superior at No. 6 Wisconsin-River Falls

Wis.-Superior is the dark horse team with a 17-7-1 record. They’ve beaten the Falcons once this season, but I see the Falcons moving on. Wisconsin-River Falls 3-2, 3-2

Saturday, Feb. 29

Trinity at No. 2 Middlebury

The Panthers are just too good this season. Middlebury 3-1

Williams at Hamilton

This is a a really tough game to call. Williams swept the regular season series, but that was back in November. Hamilton is at home, and I usually like home ice in the playoffs. Hamilton 3-2

Connecticut College at Amherst

Conn. College showed last week at Hamilton that you can’t let up against them. I like Amherst in a tightly played game. Amherst 3-2

Bowdoin at Colby

The battle of Maine will go to the home team. Colby 3-2

Augsburg at No. 8 Hamline

This is one of the games that I could see being a minor upset. The Auggies could by any rights be ranked, but I think home ice will be the difference in a tightly contested game. Hamline 2-1

Plymouth State at No. 7 Norwich

The Cadets haven’t lost in the NEHC yet this year, and they won’t this weekend either. Norwich 4-1

William Smith at Nazareth

Nazareth beat William Smith last Sunday to move into second in the UCHC, and I think the home ice advantage will come into play. Nazareth 3-1

Utica at No. 5 Elmira

Utica played the Soaring Eagles tough last weekend, but it wasn’t enough, and this will be a repeat. Elmira 3-1

Morrisville at Oswego

Morrisville has a strong offense, but it won’t be enough to overcome the Lakers on home ice. Oswego 4-2