NESCAC women’s league names Middlebury’s Leidt Player of the Year for ’19-20 campaign

The NESCAC women’s conference has announced its All-NESCAC Teams and major award winners for the 2019-20 season.

Middlebury junior Madie Leidt is the 2020 NESCAC Player of the Year, as selected by the league’s coaches. The 2018 Rookie of the Year, she also earned a spot on the All-NESCAC First Team for the second year in a row. Leidt, the eighth Panther to garner Player of the Year honor, leads the league in scoring with 23 points on 11 goals and 12 assists in NESCAC contests and has tallied 34 points overall (18-16-34).

Leidt has 10 points (four goals, six assists) on the power play in 16 league games this season.

Amherst forward Jillian Mazzocca is the second player from Amherst to be named the NESCAC Rookie of the Year, joining Krystyn Elek (2007). Mazzocca is the leading scorer among first-year players and ranks sixth overall among the scoring leaders in conference games with 12 points on five goals and seven assists. She has recorded 23 points overall on 11 goals and 12 assist this season.

Mazzocca propelled the No. 3 Mammoths into the semifinals with her fifth game-winning goal of the year in a 1-0 overtime victory over No. 6 Connecticut College in the NESCAC quarterfinals.

Colby’s Holley Tyng was selected as the NESCAC Coach of the Year by her peers. She earns the honor for the first time in her four years at the helm of the Mules and is the second coach in Colby history to garner the honor, joining David Venditti (2006).

Tyng guided Colby to its highest seed in program history (No. 2) and its third straight appearance in the NESCAC championship after posting a 9-3-4 mark in league play.

All-NESCAC First Team

G: Caitlin Walker, Amherst, So.

D: Michaela Giuttari, Hamilton, Sr.

D: Eva Hendrickson, Middlebury, So.

F: Meghan Halloran, Williams, Jr.

F: Madie Leidt, Middlebury, Jr.

F: Jenna Letterie, Middlebury, So.

All-NESCAC Second Team

G: Lin Han, Middlebury, Sr.

D: Nell Fusco, Bowdoin, Jr.

D: Delaney Szlezyngier, Williams, So.

F: Erin Dillon, Connecticut College, Jr.

F: Tess Dupre, Colby, Sr.

F: Missy Segall, Hamilton, Jr.