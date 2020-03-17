Hockey East names 2019-20 All-Rookie Team, headlined by pair of unanimous picks from Boston College

Hockey East announced Tuesday the 2019-20 All-Rookie Team and six other individual awards.

The awards were voted on by the league’s 11 head coaches.

All-Rookie Team

Forward: Alex Newhook, Boston College

Forward: Matt Boldy, Boston College

Forward: Vladislav Firstov, Connecticut

Forward: Trevor Zegras, Boston University

Defenseman: Declan Carlile, Merrimack

Defenseman: Zac Jones, Massachusetts

Goaltender: Spencer Knight, Boston College

Newhook and Knight were unanimous selections.

Also recognized are a pair of defensive awards, as UConn senior Wyatt Newpower has been named the Best Defensive Defenseman and Boston University senior Patrick Curry was voted Best Defensive Forward.

Two statistical awards have been formally announced, including the league’s top scorer in Providence sophomore Jack Dugan (seven goals, 28 assists, 35 points), who also led the nation with 42 assists and 52 points, and Hockey East Three Stars champion in Massachusetts sophomore forward John Leonard, who led the country with 27 goals.

Hockey East’s two sportsmanship awards have been awarded to UConn senior forward Benjamin Freeman, who will be presented with the Len Ceglarski Sportsmanship Award, given by the league to one player who has consistently demonstrated superior conduct and sportsmanship on the ice, and his team, which will be acknowledged with the Charlie Holt Team Sportsmanship Award for accruing the fewest penalty minutes in Hockey East games.