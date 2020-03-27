After guiding Norwich to 24-2-2 record, NEHC tournament championship, Ellsworth wins Edward Jeremiah Award as top D-III men’s coach

After leading Norwich to a 24-2-2 record and the Cadets’ second straight NEHC tournament title, Cam Ellsworth has been named the winner of the Edward Jeremiah Award as the CCM/AHCA Division III Men’s Coach of the Year.

It is the first such award for Ellsworth and the seventh time a Norwich coach has been so honored.

Ellsworth has compiled a 47-7-5 (.839 winning percentage) record in his brief career at Norwich, including an 18-game unbeaten streak that was active at the time this year’s NCAA tournament was cancelled.

Norwich has a remarkable 33-1-4 record over the last two seasons after Jan. 1.

Overall, Norwich broke nine individual and team NCAA Division III all-time records during the 2019-20 season.

Individually, senior goalie Tom Aubrun set new all-time records for consecutive shutouts (9), shutout minutes (572:31) and most shutouts in a single season (13). He also set new all-time career records for save percentage (.946) and goals-against average (1.27).

As a team, Norwich set the record for team shutouts (14), lowest team goals-against average (.860) while also sharing the shutout streaks with Aubrun.

Norwich outscored its opponents 105-25 this season, including a 42-4 mark in the third period.

The Cadets’ penalty kill ranked second in the country at 93.2 percent. They allowed five goals on the kill while scoring three short-handed goals. Norwich was the second least penalized team in the country with just 7.4 minutes per game.

The Edward Jeremiah Award is named in honor of the great Dartmouth coach and was first presented in 1970.

Ellsworth was assisted this year by Steve Mattson, Bryce Currier and Chris Czarnota.

The runners-up for this year’s Jeremiah Award were Utica’s Gary Heenan, Lake Forest’s Pat Kelliher and Geneseo’s Chris Schultz of SUNY Geneseo.

The award is sponsored by CCM Hockey and chosen by members of the American Hockey Coaches Association.