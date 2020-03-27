With staggering numbers in Norwich crease, Aubrun tabbed Sid Watson Award honoree as best D-III men’s player

Norwich senior goaltender Tom Aubrun has been chosen as the 2020 winner of the Sid Watson Award, given to the best NCAA Division III men’s hockey player.

Aubrun concluded an outstanding career on a nine-game shutout streak (572:31 minutes), halted only by the cancellation of this year’s NCAA tournament.

A native of Chamonix, France, Aubrun went 23-2-2 for Norwich this year, compiling an NCAA-best 0.77 goals-against average and .967 save percentage. These number represent NCAA records, as does his 13 shutouts.

Through 65 career games, Aubrun went 50-8-5 with a 1.27 GAA and .946 save percentage. He is a two-time NEHC Player of the Year and NEHC tournament MVP.

“Tom is the foundation of our team,” Norwich coach Cam Ellsworth said in a statement. “His calming demeanor in the net gives our team a great deal of confidence shift to shift. None of his accomplishments have come easy. He came to Norwich as the third goalie and has worked to get to this point.

“Tom is a coach’s dream. He is humble, hard-working and a class act. He has no expectations or ego and therefore he shows up every day ready to work and tries to get better. He is a joy to see every day for the coaching staff and his teammates.”

Academically, Aubrun carries a 3.77 GPA in business management and in the community, has been very active in youth hockey clinics with the Northfield Youth Hockey Association.

The runner-up for this year’s Sid Watson Award is Geneseo senior forward Conlan Keenan.

Sponsored by the American Hockey Coaches Association, the Sid Watson Award honors the memory of former Bowdoin coach and athletic director Sid Watson. A three-time AHCA Coach of the Year, Watson served Bowdoin for more than 30 years, winning 326 games in 24 seasons as head coach.