Women’s Division I College Hockey: All-USCHO Women’s teams

Twelve different programs are represented on the All-USCHO Women’s Division I teams this year. Cornell, Ohio State and Wisconsin lead the way, placing three players each on our lists.

The first team includes 2020 USCHO Player of the Year Abby Roque and 2019 USCHO Player of the Year Elizabeth Giguere, while the second team has the 2018 USCHO Player of the Year (Watts) and the 2019 Rookie of the Year. (Fillier) Giguere and Bourbonnais were also on last year’s First Team.

First Team

F: Abby Roque, Sr – Wisconsin

F: Elizabeth Giguere, Jr – Clarkson

F: Alina Mueller, So – Northeastern

D: Jaime Bourbonnais, Sr – Cornell

D: Jincy Dunne, Sr – Ohio State

G: Aerin Frankel, Jr – Northeastern

Second Team

F: Carly Bullock, Sr – Princeton

F: Sarah Fillier, So – Princeton

F: Daryl Watts, Jr – Wisconsin

D: Skylar Fontaine, Jr – Northeastern

D: Ella Shelton, Sr – Clarkson

G: Lindsay Browning, Jr – Cornell

Third Team

F :Jaycee Gebhard, Sr – Robert Morris

F: Emma Maltais, Jr – Ohio State

F: Sophie Shirley, So – Wisconsin

D: Abby Cook, Sr – Boston University

D: Micah Zandee-Hart, Sr – Cornell

G: Andrea Braendli, So – Ohio State

Rookie

F: Gabrielle David, Fr – Clarkson

F: Hannah Bilka, Fr – Boston College

F: Ida Kuoppala, Fr – Maine

D: Mae Batherson, Fr – Syracuse

D: Madeline Wethington, Fr – Minnesota

G: Raygan Kirk, Fr – Robert Morris