Samberg leaves Minnesota Duluth back end after junior year, signs NHL contract with Winnipeg

Dylan Samberg of Minnesota Duluth. Minnesota Duluth vs. Colorado College at World Arena, Jan. 13, 2018. (Candace Horgan)
Dylan Samberg skated in 109 games on the Minnesota Duluth blue line and tallied 53 points along with a plus-44 rating (photo: Candace Horgan).

Minnesota Duluth junior defenseman Dylan Samberg has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the NHL’s Winnipeg Jets and will give up his final season of collegiate eligibility.

Samberg, a second-round pick of the Jets (43rd overall) in the 2017 NHL Draft, posted 21 points on one goal and 20 assists in 28 games during the 2019-20 season while going a plus-17.

Overall, the Hermantown, Minn., native played 109 games for the Bulldogs and recorded 53 points (nine goals and 44 assists) in addition to a plus-44 rating.

