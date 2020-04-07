Samberg leaves Minnesota Duluth back end after junior year, signs NHL contract with Winnipeg

Minnesota Duluth junior defenseman Dylan Samberg has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the NHL’s Winnipeg Jets and will give up his final season of collegiate eligibility.

Samberg, a second-round pick of the Jets (43rd overall) in the 2017 NHL Draft, posted 21 points on one goal and 20 assists in 28 games during the 2019-20 season while going a plus-17.

Overall, the Hermantown, Minn., native played 109 games for the Bulldogs and recorded 53 points (nine goals and 44 assists) in addition to a plus-44 rating.