According to the Bemidji Pioneer, Bemidji State goaltender Henry Johnson will play the 2020-21 season at Mercyhurst as a graduate transfer.

Johnson played 19 games the past three seasons with the Beavers.

His most productive year was 2018-19 when he compiled a 5-5-2 mark with a 1.96 GAA and a .916 save percentage with two shutouts.