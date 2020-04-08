St. Cloud State adds graduate transfers Cockrell (Colgate), Donohue (Michigan Tech) for 2020-21

According to Center Ice View, St. Cloud State will have two graduate transfers on its roster next season in Colgate forward Jared Cockrell and Michigan Tech defenseman Seamus Donohue.

Cockrell was tied for fourth in Colgate scoring in 2019-20 with seven goals among 17 points in 36 games, while Donohue tallied three goals and 17 points over 39 games.

“The Huskies have really solidified their lineup with veteran players who will immediately step in and be impact players in 2020-21,” reads the Center Ice View report.

In four years and over 112 games for the Raiders, Cockrell posted 23 goals and 52 points and Donohue collected seven goals and 55 points in 117 games over three seasons.