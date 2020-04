According to the Daily Hampshire Gazette, St. Lawrence senior forward Carson Gicewicz is heading to Massachusetts and will play for the Minutemen as a graduate transfer for the 2020-21 season.

Gicewicz also tweeted his news on Wednesday.

During the 2019-20 season, Gicewicz played in just two games before suffering a season-ending knee injury.

Overall, Gicewicz tallied 21 goals and 33 assists for 54 points over 101 games with the Saints.