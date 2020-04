The Arizona Coyotes announced Thursday that the club has signed Boston University junior defenseman Cam Crotty to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Crotty will forgo his senior season with the Terriers.

During the 2019-20 season, the Greely, Ont., native tallied four goals and nine points in 30 games.

In 102 games with BU, Crotty recorded 10 goals and 27 points.

The Coyotes originally chose Crotty in the third round (82nd overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft.