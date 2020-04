According to SB Nation, Boston College junior defenseman Aapeli Räsänen has elected to sign a pro deal with KalPa in his native Finland and give up his senior season with the Eagles.

During the 2019-20 season, Räsänen compiled 11 goals and 24 points in 34 games.

In three seasons with BC in 99 games, the native of Tampere, Finland, had 20 goals and 27 assists for 47 points.

Räsänen was also selected by the Edmonton Oilers in the sixth round (153rd overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.