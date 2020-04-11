Minnesota Duluth leads way with four All-American picks, 16 total schools represented in 2019-20 selections

Sixteen different schools have players honored as CCM/AHCA Hockey All-Americans for the 2019-20 season.

Minnesota Duluth leads the way with four honorees, followed by three selections from Minnesota State.

Four schools had a pair of honorees.

FIRST TEAM – EAST

F: Morgan Barron, JR, Cornell

F: Jack Dugan, SO, Providence

F: John Leonard, JR, Massachusetts

D: David Farrance, JR, Boston University

D: Jack Rathbone, SO, Harvard

G: Jeremy Swayman, JR, Maine

FIRST TEAM – WEST

F: Jordan Kawaguchi, JR, North Dakota

F: Hugh McGing, SR, Western Michigan

F: Marc Michaelis, SR, Minnesota State

D: Ian Mitchell, JR, Denver

D: Scott Perunovich, JR, Minnesota Duluth

G: Dryden McKay, SO, Minnesota State

SECOND TEAM – EAST

F: Nick Abruzzese, FR. Harvard

F: Jason Cotton, SR, Sacred Heart

F: Tyler Madden, SO, Northeastern

D: Yanni Kaldis, SR, Cornell

D: Mike Lee, SR, Sacred Heart

G: Frank Marotte, SR, Clarkson

SECOND TEAM – WEST

F: Noah Cates, SO, Minnesota Duluth

F: Cole Koepke, SO, Minnesota Duluth

F: Nate Sucese, SR, Penn State

D: Cole Hults., JR, Penn State

D: Connor Mackey, JR, Minnesota State

D: Alec Rauhauser, SR, Bowling Green

G: Hunter Shepard, SR, University of Minnesota Duluth

The All-American teams are sponsored by CCM Hockey and are chosen by members of the American Hockey Coaches Association.