Minnesota Duluth leads way with four All-American picks, 16 total schools represented in 2019-20 selections

Sixteen different schools have players honored as CCM/AHCA Hockey All-Americans for the 2019-20 season.
Minnesota Duluth leads the way with four honorees, followed by three selections from Minnesota State.
Four schools had a pair of honorees.
FIRST TEAM – EAST
F: Morgan Barron, JR, Cornell
F: Jack Dugan, SO, Providence
F: John Leonard, JR, Massachusetts
D: David Farrance, JR, Boston University
D: Jack Rathbone, SO, Harvard
G: Jeremy Swayman, JR, Maine
FIRST TEAM – WEST
F: Jordan Kawaguchi, JR, North Dakota
F: Hugh McGing, SR, Western Michigan
F: Marc Michaelis, SR, Minnesota State
D: Ian Mitchell, JR, Denver
D: Scott Perunovich, JR, Minnesota Duluth
G: Dryden McKay, SO, Minnesota State
SECOND TEAM – EAST
F: Nick Abruzzese, FR. Harvard
F: Jason Cotton, SR, Sacred Heart
F: Tyler Madden, SO, Northeastern
D: Yanni Kaldis, SR, Cornell
D: Mike Lee, SR, Sacred Heart
G: Frank Marotte, SR, Clarkson
SECOND TEAM – WEST
F: Noah Cates, SO, Minnesota Duluth
F: Cole Koepke, SO, Minnesota Duluth
F: Nate Sucese, SR, Penn State
D: Cole Hults., JR, Penn State
D: Connor Mackey, JR, Minnesota State
D: Alec Rauhauser, SR, Bowling Green
G: Hunter Shepard, SR, University of Minnesota Duluth
The All-American teams are sponsored by CCM Hockey and are chosen by members of the American Hockey Coaches Association.