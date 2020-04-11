Minnesota Duluth leads way with four All-American picks, 16 total schools represented in 2019-20 selections

Hugh McGing (Western Michigan-16) Hugh McGing (Western Michigan-16) 2019 January 12 University of North Dakota hosts Colorado College in a NCHC matchup at the Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks, ND (Bradley K. Olson)
Western Michigan forward Hugh McGing completed his senior season with the Broncos scoring a team-high 35 points in 12 goals and 23 assists during the 2019-20 season (photo: Bradley K. Olson).

Sixteen different schools have players honored as CCM/AHCA Hockey All-Americans for the 2019-20 season.

Minnesota Duluth leads the way with four honorees, followed by three selections from Minnesota State.

Four schools had a pair of honorees.

FIRST TEAM – EAST

F: Morgan Barron, JR, Cornell
F: Jack Dugan, SO, Providence
F: John Leonard, JR, Massachusetts
D: David Farrance, JR, Boston University
D: Jack Rathbone, SO, Harvard
G: Jeremy Swayman, JR, Maine

FIRST TEAM – WEST

F: Jordan Kawaguchi, JR, North Dakota
F: Hugh McGing, SR, Western Michigan
F: Marc Michaelis, SR, Minnesota State
D: Ian Mitchell, JR, Denver
D: Scott Perunovich, JR, Minnesota Duluth
G: Dryden McKay, SO, Minnesota State

SECOND TEAM – EAST

F: Nick Abruzzese, FR. Harvard
F: Jason Cotton, SR, Sacred Heart
F: Tyler Madden, SO, Northeastern
D: Yanni Kaldis, SR, Cornell
D: Mike Lee, SR, Sacred Heart
G: Frank Marotte, SR, Clarkson

SECOND TEAM – WEST

F: Noah Cates, SO, Minnesota Duluth
F: Cole Koepke, SO, Minnesota Duluth
F: Nate Sucese, SR, Penn State
D: Cole Hults., JR, Penn State
D: Connor Mackey, JR, Minnesota State
D: Alec Rauhauser, SR, Bowling Green
G: Hunter Shepard, SR, University of Minnesota Duluth

The All-American teams are sponsored by CCM Hockey and are chosen by members of the American Hockey Coaches Association.

