Utica, Nazareth women’s teams to play outdoor game Feb. 2021 in Rome, N.Y.

The Utica women’s team will face Nazareth in an outdoor game at the Griffiss Business and Technology Park in Rome, N.Y., on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021.

The game will be part of a weekend of premier hockey matchups featuring upstate New York rivals.

Friday features a UC double-header as the men’s hockey team will also be playing in an outdoor game against Oswego. The AHL’s Utica Comets will take on the Syracuse Crunch on Saturday, Feb. 13, as part of the weekend festivities.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for our program to be able to participate in an event like this on such a grand stage,” said Utica coach Dave Clausen in a news release. “Not many college hockey teams get the chance to play in an outdoor game so we are certainly excited. As proud members of this community, we are also looking forward to being part of this whole weekend of exciting events for the Mohawk Valley.”

“I think I speak for all of the girls when I say that we are so excited about the outdoor game,” added Utica senior forward Lexi Stanisewski. “A lot of us haven’t experienced playing outdoors yet, and only a handful of college teams have had the opportunity to do so. It’s something that a lot of us dream about as kids so finally being able to participate in this game will be a memorable experience that will stick with us forever.”

Ticket information will be announced at a later date.