Shoulder injuries lead to Massachusetts sophomore Kaiser retiring from the game of hockey

In a tweet sent out Tuesday by the UMass hockey account, the team announced that sophomore forward Bobby Kaiser is retiring from the game of hockey due to “a culmination of shoulder injuries.”

In two seasons with the Minutemen, the native of Grosse Pointe, Mich., collected two goals in 13 games.

His first NCAA goal was the game winner on Nov. 16, 2018, as UMass topped Holy Cross 3-1.