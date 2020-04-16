Latest round of transfers sees Burgess, Suthers, Tychonick, DeRoche, Rule all move to new schools

This week has seen at least five more players announce their intent to transfer for the 2020-21 season, either to sit out a year and be eligible for 2021-22 or as graduate transfers who will be eligible with their new schools immediately.

Rensselaer forward Todd Burgess will be a grad transfer next season at Minnesota State after recording 14 goals and 20 points in 32 games in 2019-20 for the Engineers.

Excited to announce my commitment to Minnesota state, Mankato to play hockey and obtain my masters degree next year. To my teammates, coaches, family, fans, and people I met along the way at RPI, thank you for the… https://t.co/6qXhMbIuUT — Todd Burgess (@burgess_todd) April 16, 2020

St. Lawrence forward Keenan Suthers just finished his junior year with the Saints, posting nine goals and 14 points in 31 games. He’s off to Maine and will sit the 2020-21 season.

Jonny Tychonick played 24 games on the North Dakota back end this season, going for four goals and 11 points in 24 games. According to the Grand Forks Herald, he’ll head to Omaha next season and will be eligible in the fall of 2021.

Jonny Tychonick will transfer to Omaha. He talks about the details of his decision, the process and his appreciation for UND's support during it: https://t.co/9FLvWXAOYS — Brad Elliott Schlossman (@SchlossmanGF) April 14, 2020

Vermont sophomore forward Johnny DeRoche, who can also play defense, is transferring to Northeastern and will sit out next season, according to the Northeastern Hockey Blog. DeRoche had seven assists in 2019-20 over 28 games.

Caleb Rule saw action in just nine games as a freshman forward last season at Providence and will transfer to Miami and will be eligible to play in 2021-22, according to the New England Hockey Journal. He was held without a point in 2019-20 with the Friars.