Epp leaves Nichols goaltending corps, heads to Canadian university Nipissing for ’20-21 season

Brett Epp, a goaltender who played the past two seasons at Nichols, has left school and will play the 2020-21 season for Nipissing, a Canadian OUA/USports university in North Bay, Ont.

“I’m really excited to get the season going and get back to playing hockey,” Epp said in a news release. “My expectations for next season are just focusing on taking it day by day and doing everything I can to get better every day so I can do what I can to help our team have success.

“I’m very grateful to be coming to such a great program, athletically and academically.”

“Brett Epp will give us some experience in net,” added Nipissing coach Mike McParland. “After having already played two years NCCA, Brett comes in as a mature player and will help stabilize our goalie position.”

In two years with the Bison, Epp saw action in 29 games, going 10-16-3 with two shutouts.