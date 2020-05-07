Longtime NHL official Murphy named Hockey East supervisor of men’s officials

Hockey East announced Thursday that Brian Murphy has been named supervisor of men’s officials.

Murphy, who served as an official in Hockey East from 1986 to 1988, has 32 years of experience as an official in the NHL and is one of just two Americans to have officiated over 2,000 NHL regular-season games.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Brian back to Hockey East where he started his long career as an official,” said Hockey East commissioner Steve Metcalf in a statement. “I know I also speak for the coaches when I say I’m excited to have his expertise and passion for officiating rejoin our league.”

“I would like to thank Steve Metcalf for the opportunity to return to Hockey East, the best collegiate ice hockey league in the country,” added Murphy. “I look forward to sharing my passion for officiating development with the officiating staff, the student athletes, coaches, administrators and member institutions. I would also like to thank Dan Schachte for all his efforts to develop the current Hockey East officiating staff to what it is today.”

In addition to his on-ice duties, Murphy served as the president of the NHL Officiating Association from 2008 to 2015. In that role, he was responsible for establishing the association’s agenda, communications, and direction for the executive board. He also led all collective bargaining, insurance, labor relations, negotiations and pension duties for NHL officials.

Murphy began his officiating career in 1983 while at New Hampshire. He was accepted into the USA Hockey development program and officiated New Hampshire high school hockey before working for two years as an official in the AHL and Hockey East. In 1988, he was selected to work the Hockey East championship game, the Beanpot title game, and the NCAA Division I championship game.

A native of Dover, N.H., Murphy graduated with a business degree from UNH before earning his master’s degree in business administration in 2018 from Southern New Hampshire.