Sacred Heart’s Tugnutt heading to Providence in ’20-21 to play as graduate transfer

Matt Tugnutt (19 - Sacred Heart), Brody Valette (4 - RIT) (2019 Omar Phillips)
Matt Tugnutt collected 72 points over three seasons playing for Sacred Heart (photo: Omar Phillips).

Sacred Heart forward Matt Tugnutt will play for Providence in 2020-21 as a graduate transfer.

Last season, Tugnutt posted 30 points (14 goals, 16 assists) in 31 games and compiled 72 points (30 goals, 42 assists) in three seasons for the Pioneers.

Tugnutt was recruited to Sacred Heart by Joel Beal, who is now an assistant coach at Providence.

