Sacred Heart’s Tugnutt heading to Providence in ’20-21 to play as graduate transfer

Sacred Heart forward Matt Tugnutt will play for Providence in 2020-21 as a graduate transfer.

Last season, Tugnutt posted 30 points (14 goals, 16 assists) in 31 games and compiled 72 points (30 goals, 42 assists) in three seasons for the Pioneers.

Excited for the next chapter in my life at Providence College and the opportunity to play for @FriarsHockey ! Thankful for the ongoing support of family and friends as I continue on this incredible journey! #GoFriars #Friartown pic.twitter.com/JkUHvFaH13 — Matt Tugnutt (@LilTugger19) May 7, 2020

Tugnutt was recruited to Sacred Heart by Joel Beal, who is now an assistant coach at Providence.