Bryn Athyn assistant Seravalli named new men’s head coach at King’s

King’s announced Wednesday that Tom Seravalli has been named the men’s team’s new head coach.

Seravalli will be the second head coach going into the fourth year as an NCAA Division III program, replacing Stephen Mallaro, who was not retained after a 3-21-1 record in 2019-20.

“We are excited to welcome Tom Seravalli to the King’s community,” said King’s associate VP and executive director of intercollegiate athletics and recreation Cheryl Ish in a statement. “This is an exciting time in Monarch hockey history, and we are confident that Coach Seravalli will bring the program to new heights. The search committee was immediately impressed with his desire to create a winning culture, mentor our student-athletes while providing a fantastic player experience.

“Several of our players involved in the process were drawn to Seravalli’s passion for the game and for his philosophy on player and team development. We feel confident that with Coach Seravalli’s recruiting experience and commitment to the Division III philosophy will translate into new levels of success.”

“I am beyond excited to join the King’s College community,” added Seravalli. “Throughout the last few months, I have been repeatedly impressed with the strategic thinking and leadership of Cheryl Ish and the entire athletic department staff. It is an honor to join them, the coaches and all of our student-athletes as we represent the college on the track, court, field and ice.

“What makes King’s College so special is the commitment to the individual success of each student. This kind of personal engagement is exactly what I see as the core of the ice hockey program. King’s College is a campus that offers an authentic college atmosphere, an athletic department with resources that provides opportunities for players to achieve and exceed their potential, and an incredible, supportive community in Wilkes Barre and Northeast Pennsylvania.”

Seravalli comes to King’s after serving as the top assistant coach at Bryn Athyn for the past four seasons.

Before getting into coaching, Seravalli was a three-year standout for Nazareth during the program’s first three seasons of NCAA play. Seravalli played 75 games as a Golden Flyer, scoring 18 goals and adding 32 assists for 50 points. He also played one season with Manhattanville and for the SPHL’s Columbus Cottonmouths following his career at Nazareth.

“As a student, player and coach, I have been extremely fortunate to have encountered amazing individuals – my family, teachers and coaches – who have shaped who I am today,” said Seravalli. “My style is not complicated or flashy — work hard, be honest and never give up. We must be transparent with our communication so we can identify areas of improvement and become excellent in areas where we struggle. We must be humble in our success but take the time to celebrate our achievements.

“Players will respond positively when there is a supportive, open line of communication that provides feedback and a path of success – and at the end of every practice or game, regardless of the outcome, I want our players leaving the rink knowing they were the hardest working team that night.”