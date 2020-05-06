Former North Dakota blueliner Patrick to be inducted into school’s athletics hall of fame

Former North Dakota defenseman James Patrick will be inducted into the UND Letterwinners Athletics Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2020.

The induction ceremony will be held on Oct. 9 in the Alerus Center ballroom.

Patrick played two seasons for North Dakota (1981-83) was a two-time All-WCHA selection, helping the Sioux to an NCAA title in his first year at UND (1981-82). He was selected the WCHA Rookie of the Year, tallying 29 points (five goals, 24 assists) before leading the team in scoring with 48 points (12 goals, 36 assists) in 1983.

During the 1982-83 season, Patrick became UND’s first Hobey Baker Award finalist, earning First Team All-America honors.

Patrick was chosen in the first round (ninth overall) by the New York Rangers in the 1981 NHL Draft.

The Winnipeg native then enjoyed a 21-year playing career in the NHL, playing 1,280 games and recording 639 points (149 goals, 490 assists). He ended his NHL playing career in 2004, captaining the Buffalo Sabres before launching his coaching career.

After stints with the Sabres and Dallas Stars coaching staffs, he returned home and is currently in his fourth season as the head coach for the WHL’s Winnipeg Ice.