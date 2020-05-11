Nation’s top scorer Dugan leaves Providence after sophomore year, agrees to terms with Vegas

LOWELL, MA - DECEMBER 7: Jack Dugan #12 of the Providence College Friars. NCAA men's hockey at the Tsongas Center between the UMass-Lowell River Hawks and the Providence College Friars on December 7, 2019 in Lowell, Massachusetts. The Friars won 4-1. (Photo by Rich Gagnon/USCHO) (Rich Gagnon)
Providence’s Jack Dugan led the NCAA in scoring with 52 points in 2019-20 as a sophomore with the Friars  (photo: Rich Gagnon).

Providence sophomore forward Jack Dugan has reached an agreement to join the Vegas Golden Knights organization, forgoing his final two years of collegiate eligibility.

“We are pleased to have the opportunity to continue to play a key role in the development of Jack Dugan as both a hockey player and as a young man within our organization,” said Vegas GM Kelly McCrimmon in a statement. “Jack took significant steps in his growth over the past two seasons as one of the best all-around players in college hockey, and has proven that he is ready for the next challenge in his young career.”

Dugan, a fifth-round pick (142nd overall) of the Golden Knights in the 2017 NHL Draft, finished the 2019-20 season as the NCAA scoring champion with 52 points on 10 goals and a nation-high 42 assists.

He led the NCAA in points (52), assists (42), points per game (1.53), assists per game (1.24), power-play points (22) and even-strength points (30). Dugan also topped all players with 17 multi-point games and three four-point games while also tying for first with 27 games registering at least one point.

In 75 career games, Dugan recorded 20 goals and 71 assists for 91 points.

