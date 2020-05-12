Former Potsdam standout, assistant coach Ott selected new women’s coach at King’s

King’s has announced the hiring of Jordan Ott as the third head coach of the Monarchs’ women’s team.

Ott takes over for Brice Baricevic, who held the position in 2019-20 in an interim role.

“We are thrilled to have Jordan join our staff and lead our women’s hockey program,” said King’s associate vice president and executive director of intercollegiate athletics and recreation Cheryl Ish in a statement. “The search committee was drawn to Jordan’s enthusiasm for the game and her commitment to the Division III philosophy. Jordan’s success as a student-athlete is evidence of her competitive nature and we look forward to her bringing her passion to King’s.”

“I am unbelievably excited for the opportunity to be a part of the King’s College family,” added Ott. “I believe that the women’s hockey program has incredible potential and provides student-athletes with a wonderful college experience.”

“Being able to continue my involvement in hockey following the conclusion of my own playing career means the world to me, as it is something I truly enjoy. I am eager to get started and begin working with the coaching staff to further develop the program.”

Ott comes to King’s after serving as a volunteer assistant coach at her alma mater, Potsdam.

“I was drawn to King’s College by the overwhelming support shown for one another throughout the athletic department and campus, as well as the overall experience they are able to offer their student-athletes,” said Ott. “The campus is welcoming and positive, and the student-athletes are eager to improve upon their craft and take another step towards building a winning program.”

A four-year standout for Potsdam (2013-17), Ott graduated as the program’s all-time leader in points, points per game, goals, goals per game, game-winning goals, power-play goals and short-handed goals.

She was named USCHO.com Division III National Rookie of the Year in 2014.

Ott will take over a program that is coming off a season that set a program-high for wins in a season, and graduated no seniors from a 19-person roster.

“As we begin this new journey, I hope to help the program continue to grow and develop into a competitive team within the conference,” said Ott. “As we improve and cultivate on-ice skills, systems, and chemistry, we also hope to continue growing the program off the ice as a positive community presence and a program defined by our positive attitudes and values.”

“We are confident that our program has a solid foundation with committed players that are ready for building our success on the ice,” noted Ish. “Jordan’s experiences both as a player and a coach have prepared her for this next step. I’m looking forward to seeing our program continue grow and compete next year.”