Finlandia tabs former Wisconsin, Minnesota State standout Macy as new women’s head coach

Lindsay Macy has been named head coach of the Finlandia women’s hockey team.

Macy comes to the Lions from Idaho, where she started a AAA girls program for Coeur d’Alene Hockey Academy located in Coeur d’Alene, which was the only U.S. program in the Canadian Sports School Hockey League.

“I’m very pleased that Lindsay is taking over our program,” said Finlandia athletic director Curtis Wittenberg in a statement. “Her playing, coaching and administrative experiences are going to be assets not only for the women’s hockey team but for Finlandia University as a whole. Lindsay brings energy and enthusiasm, which the program will benefit from.”

Macy replaces Matt Marchel, who led the Lions to a 7-116-0 overall mark in his five seasons, including an 0-24-0 slate in 2019-20.

Macy got her coaching start at her alma mater Owatonna (Minn.) High School, where she coached in both the girls and boys JV and varsity programs. Her coaching experience also includes coaching private lessons, small group lessons and running hockey schools for kids of all ages through her business, Lamplighters Hockey.

“I am excited to take over as the leader of a women’s hockey program that already has great athletes, administration and community support,” noted Macy. “I look forward to using my experience, excitement, and passion for the game to continue the process of creating a culture of success at Finlandia. It is my goal to use hockey as an avenue to help student athletes develop into positive role models and leaders at Finlandia, in their communities and amongst their families.

“I am looking forward to developing the women’s program at Finlandia and also continuing the development of grassroots hockey efforts in the area.”

Macy had a strong career at Owatonna High School where she amassed 413 points in 152 games. At Wisconsin, she scored 74 points in 66 games for the Badgers before finishing her collegiate career at Minnesota State, scoring 44 points in 62 games for the Mavericks.

In addition to a stint on the United States national team, Macy played one season for the Minnesota Whitecaps of the Western Women’s Hockey League, helping the Whitecaps win the WWHL championship.

Macy has a B.S. in sports management with a minor in marketing from Minnesota State.

Currently residing in White Bird, Idaho, Macy will be making the move to Michigan sometime this summer.