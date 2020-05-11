Penn State’s Hults named Big Ten player, defensive player of year for ’19-20 season

The Big Ten announced Monday the All-Big Ten teams and individual award winners as selected by the conference’s coaches and a media panel.

Penn State’s Cole Hults was named Big Ten Player of the Year and the Defensive Player of the Year. Wisconsin’s Cole Caufield was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year, while also earning scoring champion honors with 24 points in 24 conference games. Michigan’s Strauss Mann was named the Goaltender of the Year, and Minnesota’s Bob Motzko was selected as the Coach of the Year.

The Big Ten also recognized seven Sportsmanship Award honorees. The students chosen are individuals who have distinguished themselves through sportsmanship and ethical behavior. These students must also be in good academic standing and have demonstrated good citizenship outside of the sports-competition setting.

FIRST TEAM ALL-BIG TEN

Patrick Khodorenko, F, Michigan State

Nate Sucese, F, Penn State

Cole Caufield, F, Wisconsin

Cole Hults, D, Penn State

Wyatt Kalynuk, D, Wisconsin

Strauss Mann, G, Michigan

SECOND TEAM ALL-BIG TEN

Jake Slaker, F, Michigan

Tanner Laczynski, F, Ohio State

Evan Barratt, F, Penn State

Dennis Cesana, D, Michigan State

Jerad Rosburg, D, Michigan State

John Lethemon, G, Michigan State

BIG TEN HONORABLE MENTION

Will Lockwood, F, Michigan

Mitchell Lewandowski, F, Michigan State

Brannon McManus, F, Minnesota

Sammy Walker, F, Minnesota

Alex Limoges, F, Penn State

Roman Ahcan, F, Wisconsin

Nick Blankenburg, D, Michigan

Cam York, D, Michigan

Matt Hellickson, D, Notre Dame

Wyatt Ege, D, Ohio State

Gordi Myer, D, Ohio State

K’Andre Miller, D, Wisconsin

Cale Morris, G, Notre Dame

Tommy Nappier, G, Ohio State

Peyton Jones, G, Penn State

BIG TEN ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

Johnny Beecher, F, Michigan

Ben Meyers, F, Minnesota

Cole Caufield, F, Wisconsin

Cam York, D, Michigan

Jackson LaCombe, D, Minnesota

Jared Moe, G, Minnesota

The Big Ten Sportsmanship Award honorees are Luke Martin, Michigan; Sam Saliba, Michigan State; Tyler Nanne, Minnesota; Cal Burke, Notre Dame; Gordi Myer, Ohio State; Aarne Talvitie, Penn State; and Wyatt Kalynuk, Wisconsin.