After 11 years with Union coaching staff, Tapp steps down to take new role at Dartmouth

Following 11 years with Union, associate head coach Jason Tapp has stepped down to take a new position at Dartmouth.

“I want to thank Jason Tapp for his loyalty, commitment, and hard work during our many years working together,” Union head coach Rick Bennett said in a statement. “It was an honor to work with Jason and I’m grateful for his service to Union College hockey. He represen­­ted Union and our hockey program with class, character, and pride, and I’ll miss our daily interactions and friendship that was created over many years working together.

“I wish Jason, his wife Nicol, and three children Ella, Avery, and Kellen all the best in their relocation to Dartmouth.”

Tapp began his tenure at Union as the goaltending coach under former head coach Nate Leaman for two seasons. He was hired as a full-time assistant coach following Bennett’s elevation to the head coaching role in 2011 and was most recently promoted to associate head coach in 2016.