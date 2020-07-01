New CCHA signs broadcast agreement with FloSports, will start with ’21-22 season

Following Atlantic Hockey and the WCHA, the CCHA will stream all of its games during the regular season and playoffs on FloHockey once the league kicks off with the 2021-22 season.

The multi-year partnership is expected to include more than 150 regular-season games, including all 84 regular-season matchups. The agreement also encompasses non-conference matchups and the entire CCHA postseason tournament.

“It’s great to step in as the new leader and have this relationship already in place,” CCHA commissioner Don Lucia said in a statement. “I have obviously been around college hockey for a long time and I am extremely impressed with what FloSports has done to elevate and promote the game by making it more accessible to our fan base throughout the season. I look forward to working with them in my new role as CCHA commissioner and I am confident we can continue to grow together as we progress towards launching league play 16 months from now.”

For more information, visit flosports.tv.