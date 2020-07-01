Rensselaer cancels fall sports season, hockey teams’ seasons to be determined

Rensselaer announced Tuesday its return to campus-based operations plan.

The plan provides protocols for fully reactivating the university, with a particular focus on health and safety, pedagogical innovation, operational effectiveness, limiting risk, and managing consequences.

There is a significant impact on athletics in the Fall 2020 semester as teams will not participate in intercollegiate athletics during the Fall 2020 season.

The decision to participate in intercollegiate athletic competitions during the Winter 2020 and Spring 2021 seasons will be made at an appropriate time, and will be informed by an evaluation of the state of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first dates of practice and competition for the hockey teams have yet to be determined.