Thibodeau promoted by WCHA, wants to ‘preserve a long-standing tradition of hockey excellence’

The WCHA announced Wednesday that operations and administration manager Dean Thibodeau has been promoted to assistant commissioner, operations.

“Dean Thibodeau has had a significant impact on WCHA operations in his two years with the league,” said WCHA commissioners Bill Robertson and Jennifer Flowers said in a joint statement. “His work in the areas of human resources, finance, league and event operations has improved the efficiency of both leagues and has resulted in a higher level of service for our member institutions.”

Thibodeau joined the WCHA office in July 2018 and manages the association budget, accounting and payroll, human resources, vendor contracts and office operations while serving as director for the men’s postseason tournament and the women’s WCHA Final Faceoff championship.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to continue my contributions to the league that I have been committed to for over a decade,” Thibodeau added. “It is exciting to take the next steps with our members to preserve a long-standing tradition of hockey excellence.”