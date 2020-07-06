Minnesota assistant Bickel leaves Gophers, takes head coaching job with NAHL’s Magicians

After two seasons on the Minnesota coaching staff, Stu Bickel has been named the head coach of the NAHL’s Minnesota Magicians.

An undergraduate assistant for the Gophers, Bickel earned his degree from the school this semester.

Bickel joined the Gophers staff following a 10-year pro career that came to a close in 2017-18.

The former defenseman skated in 76 regular-season NHL games with 10 assists between the New York Rangers and the Minnesota Wild, along with 18 Stanley Cup playoff games with the Rangers.

Bickel played for Minnesota during the 2007-08 season, collecting seven points (one goal, six assists) on the Minnesota blue line over 45 games.