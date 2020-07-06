Dartmouth adds Tapp as associate head coach, Paskaris as new assistant coach

Dartmouth has announced the additions of associate head coach Jason Tapp and assistant coach Stavros Paskaris to for the 2020-21 season.

Both will serve under first-year head coach Reid Cashman.

Coming to Dartmouth after 11 seasons at Union, Tapp began his tenure in Schenectady, N.Y., as the goaltending coach for two seasons under Nate Leaman before being hired as a full-time assistant following Rick Bennett’s promotion to head coach in 2011.

Tapp played four seasons at Boston University as a goaltender, graduating in 2002. Following his career with the Terriers, he played in Europe with Nijmegen Tigers of the Dutch Superliga before returning to North America to play with Columbus Cottonmouths (ECHL), Quad City Mallards (UHL), Corpus Christi Rayz (CHL), Knoxville Ice Bears (SEHL/ACHL) and Kalamazoo Wings (IHL).

Paskaris makes the move to Dartmouth from Princeton where he was a staff member from 2014 to 2020.

Prior to his time with Princeton, Paskaris was an assistant for five seasons at Adrian under Ron Fogarty, who would bring him to New Jersey when he was named the Tigers’ bench boss in 2014.

A 2008 graduate of Wayne State, Paskaris was a four-year member of the now-defunct Warriors hockey team, earning CHA Rookie of the Year honors in 2005 as well as All-CHA First Team recognition as a senior after averaging more than a point per game.

Following his collegiate career, Paskaris joined the Dayton Bombers (ECHL) to finish out the 2007-08 season.