Citing health concerns, SUNYAC nixes all fall sports, delays hockey until Jan. 1, 2021

In response to ongoing health and safety concerns, the members of SUNYAC are suspending fall sports competition.

In addition, the winter conference and non-conference hockey schedules will be delayed until Jan. 1, 2021.

“Despite the absence of competition this fall, I am confident that we will be able to continue providing our student-athletes with an engaging athletic experience that includes a great opportunity for personal skill development and growth through small group workouts,” Mike Howard, the chair of the SUNYAC governing body and director of athletics at Plattsburgh, said in a statement. “Our coaches are some of the best in the business at seizing opportunity when options seem limited and this certainly will be no exception as they continue recruiting, mentoring and engaging safely in community service.”

“As a former student-athlete, I empathize with the disappointment our students must feel not being able to compete this fall,” added Erik Bitterbaum, the chair of the SUNYAC presidents. “But our priority is the health and safety of everyone involved with intercollegiate athletics, and we will continue to plan for a safe return to competition at the appropriate time.”