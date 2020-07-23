Alabama Huntsville removes interim tag, West chosen new head coach for Chargers

Alabama Huntsville announced Wednesday the promotion of Lance West to head coach of the Chargers.

West, now the sixth head coach in program history, moves up to head coach after two seasons as an assistant under Mike Corbett and had been interim coach after Corbett stepped down in June.

“We are excited to officially announce Lance as head coach of the UAH hockey program,” UAH director of athletics Dr. Cade Smith said in a statement. “He has a deep understanding of what UAH hockey means to the community and an incredible pedigree within the college hockey landscape. We believe Lance will be successful in continuing the regrowth of the program and will attract successful student-athletes to UAH.”

“I am honored to be named head coach of the University of Alabama in Huntsville hockey program,” West added. “I want to thank President Dr. Darren Dawson and Dr. Cade Smith for the opportunity to lead the Charger hockey.

“I have spent 18 years either playing or coaching with the program, and I am very aware of and share the passion of our alumni and fan base for UAH hockey. The challenges that lie ahead are tough, but I am excited to work together with the young men, staff and The University that have committed to making this a successful program.”

West – a four-year letter-winner for UAH from 1991-95 – returned to Huntsville in 2018-19 as an assistant coach after a 10-season stint at Alaska where he was an assistant for nine campaigns before guiding the squad to the conference playoffs as interim head coach in 2017-18.

Prior to Alaska, West served as an assistant coach for UAH for a total of seven seasons from 2000 to 2007.

West was a volunteer assistant coach for the Chargers from 1995 to 1998 following his playing career, winning NCAA Division II national championships in 1996 and 1998.

During his playing career with the Chargers, the Penticton, British Columbia, native appeared in 106 career games and amassed 108 points on 43 goals and 65 assists over four seasons as a forward on the squad.