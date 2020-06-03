Corbett steps down as Alabama Huntsville coach, assistant Morgan also leaves Chargers

According to UAHHockey.com, Alabama Huntsville head coach Mike Corbett has resigned his position at the school.

The resignation was first reported by WAFF.

UAH hockey Head coach Mike Corbett and staff have resigned this morning. The program was reinstated last week after a massive fundraising effort. — Carl Prather (@CarlPratherWAFF) June 3, 2020

In an email Wednesday morning to supporters, UAH assistant coach Gavin Morgan announced the “end of his time” with the Chargers.

The report states that Chargers assistant coach Lance West, director of operations Ryan McRae and equipment manager Damon Wheeler will remain on the UAH staff.

On May 22, UAH announced the hockey program would be cut, and then one week later, donations from alumni and supporters raised enough cash to keep the team afloat for at least one more year.

UAH has not confirmed or posted any news regarding Corbett on its website as of 2 p.m. EST Wednesday.