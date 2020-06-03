Wisconsin’s Roque adds to ’19-20 awards, snags USA Hockey honors for women’s player of the year

Wisconsin senior forward Abby Roque has been named USA Hockey’s Bob Allen Women’s Player of the Year for the 2019-20 season.

A native of Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., Roque helped the Badgers to a 28-win season in 2019-20 and also made her U.S. Women’s National Team debut.

The award, named in honor of the late Bob Allen, who was an ardent supporter of women’s hockey throughout his career, is presented annually by USA Hockey to an American-born women’s hockey player for outstanding accomplishments in a season.

Roque played for Team USA this past December in the first two games of the Rivalry Series against Canada and helped the U.S. to a pair of victories. In the opening game, her third-period goal gave the U.S. a 3-1 advantage on the way to a 4-1 triumph in Hartford, Conn. Three days later in Moncton, New Brunswick, she staked Team USA to a 1-0 advantage just 2:43 into the game in a hard-fought 2-1 win.

Roque was set to compete in her first-ever IIHF Women’s World Championship in April, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was canceled.

A recent graduate from Wisconsin with a degree in marketing, Roque’s four-year career with the Badgers culminated this season with a career-best 26 goals and 58 points in helping UW to a 28-5-3 mark and the WCHA regular-season title.

An alternate captain for the Badgers, Roque was a top-three finalist for the 2020 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award and also earned honors as the USCHO Division I Women’s Player of the Year, WCHA Player of the Year and WCHA Offensive Player of the Year.

The First-Team All-American finished seventh in the nation in with 58 points, while her 26 goals ranked fourth in the NCAA and 32 assists was seventh. Roque also had the second-best faceoff percentage in the country with .656, while her 523 faceoff wins led the nation.