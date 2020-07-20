Due to pandemic, 2020 Friendship Four tournament in Northern Ireland canceled

Northeastern goalie Craig Pantano turns aside a shot from New Hampshire’s Anthony Wyse during a 2019 Friendship Four game at the SSE Arena in Belfast (photo: William Cherry/Presseye).

The Friendship Four, a four-team tournament that has been held the past four years over Thanksgiving weekend in Belfast, Northern Ireland, has been canceled for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event had been scheduled to feature Army West Point, Mercyhurst, Quinnipiac and Sacred Heart.

Tickets purchased for the 2020 Friendship Four will be automatically refunded.

“The Odyssey Trust, along with the participants and league commissioners, will continue to explore all options to ensure the legacy of the Friendship Four tournament will endure through this challenging time,” said Odyssey Trust chairman Eric Porter in a statement. “The Friendship Four tournament and all of its wider community objectives would not be possible without the tremendous support from the Northern Ireland community and all of its tournament partners.”

