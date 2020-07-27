Former Omaha coach, current athletic director Kemp chosen chair of NCAA Division I Men’s Hockey Committee for 2020-21 season

The NCAA announced today that Omaha senior associate athletic director Mike Kemp has been named chair of the NCAA Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Committee for the 2020-21 season.

Kemp will take over the role from Steve Metcalf, the new commissioner of Hockey East, whose committee term expires Sept. 1, 2020.

“It is truly an honor to be selected chair of the Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Committee,” Kemp said in a statement. “With the uncertainty of the pandemic, it will likely be a challenging year, but our entire committee has the best interest of the student-athletes at the forefront of all our decisions. We understand our role, and do not take it lightly as we will need to continue to ensure the Division I men’s hockey championship is one of the premier NCAA championships.”

Kemp’s time as chair will be his final year of a four-year term on the committee, serving as the representative from the NCHC. The Gustavus Adolphus alum has been also been active in the NCAA structure as a member of the Men’s and Women’s Soccer Rules Committee.

He has been at Omaha since 1996 when he was named the head coach of the inaugural Mavericks hockey team. After 12 years at the helm of the hockey team, he transitioned into administration in 2009 where he currently oversees the hockey program as well as all facilities and event management.

Prior to coming to Omaha, Kemp spent a combined 20 years as an assistant coach at Gustavus Adolphus (1976-81), Illinois-Chicago (’82-83) and Wisconsin (’81-82, ’83-96), winning a national championship with the Badgers in 1990.