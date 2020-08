Massachusetts has added forward Jerry Harding as a transfer from Providence.

“Jerry is another good-sized player who plays a hard and physical style,” UMass coach Greg Carvel said in a statement. “He has tremendous speed that will make him effective within our team’s style of play. Another Massachusetts native, we will rely on Jerry’s tenacity on the ice to bring energy and offense to our team.”

Harding appeared in 14 games as a freshman for the Friars in 2019-20 without recording a point.