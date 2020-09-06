Lemieux leaves Arizona State hockey, retires from game to focus on budding golf career

Arizona State announced Thursday that would-be junior forward Austin Lemieux has retired from hockey to focus on becoming a pro golfer.

“Austin made the decision to stay back East and work on accomplishing his goal of becoming a professional golfer,” Sun Devils coach Greg Powers told The State Press. “He made tremendous contributions to our program and [we] support him in everything he decides to do.”

Best of luck to Austin as he pursues his passion in golf! pic.twitter.com/kbTs7UyGde — Sun Devil Hockey (@SunDevilHockey) September 4, 2020

Lemieux spent the last two seasons playing for the Sun Devils after redshirting for his first year at Arizona State. He scored seven goals and 20 assists for 27 points over 66 games over those two seasons.

According to DK Pittsburgh Sports, Lemieux, the son of legendary NHL star Mario Lemieux, played golf at the amateur level back home in Pennsylvania.