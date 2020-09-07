Wisconsin-Superior women’s assistant Chilstrom leaves Yellowjackets, joins St. Olaf in similar role

St. Olaf has announced the addition of Kayla Chilstrom as an assistant coach for the women’s hockey team.

A former player at Wisconsin-Superior, Chilstrom joins the St. Olaf staff following four seasons as an assistant coach at her alma mater.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kayla to our program,” St. Olaf head coach Tracy Johnson said in a statement. “Her positivity and passion for hockey are infectious and, for that, she is an incredible addition to the coaching staff and our team.

“I am confident her experience and work ethic will help propel our program forward and we are excited to welcome her to the Hill.”

Chilstrom has also served as an instructor at the Scott Bjugstad Shooting School and as a player development coach for the Minnesota Ice Cougars.

Prior to returning to her alma mater as an assistant coach, Chilstrom was an assistant coach at Superior High School for five seasons before being elevated to head coach for the 2016-17 season.

As a student-athlete at UW-Superior, Chilstrom helped the Yellowjackets to their first-ever appearance in the national semifinals in 2007-08 and an NCHA conference title that same year. In 102 career games on the blue line, Chilstrom recorded 38 points on 11 goals and 27 assists.