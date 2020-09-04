Wait leaves Minnesota, joins Massachusetts as transfer for 2020-21 season

Massachusetts hockey has added forward Garrett Wait as a transfer from Minnesota.

Wait will be a junior with the Minutemen.

“Garrett is another transfer student coming to us from the University of Minnesota where he played the last two seasons,” said UMass coach Greg Carvel in a news release. “Garrett was a proven scorer at the USHL level and we expect him to be an offensive producer for us at UMass. Another forward with good size and skill, Garrett will add to our scoring depth and could be a big addition to our group.”

In two seasons with the Gophers, Wait saw action in 40 games and registered 10 points on three goals and seven assists.