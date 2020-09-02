Providence adds transfers Martinsson (Alaska), Tugnutt (Sacred Heart), Stauber (Minnesota State) for ’20-21

Providence will have two graduate transfers and one transfer on its roster for the upcoming 2020-21 season.

Goaltender Anton Martinsson (Alaska) and forward Matt Tugnutt (Sacred Heart) are the graduate transfers, while goaltender Jaxson Stauber (Minnesota State) is the lone transfer and will be a sophomore with the Friars.

Martinsson went 9-10-2 last season with a career-best 2.51 GAA and .919 save percentage. He also posted a 35-save shutout at then-No. 8 Penn State last October and has four career shutouts overall.

An alternate captain in 2019-20 with Sacred Heart, Tugnutt finished sixth in Atlantic Hockey scoring with 30 points (14 goals, 16 assists) and has amassed 30 goals and 42 assists for 72 points in 97 career games. He led the NCAA in short-handed goals (3) during the 2018-19 season.

Stauber left Minnesota State last December and went back to the USHL, leading all goaltenders with a .918 save percentage with the Sioux Falls Stampede. He added a 2.45 GAA in 24 games with Sioux Falls and fashioned a 14-6-4 record and was named an All-USHL Second Team selection in 2019-20.