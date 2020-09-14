Cornell’s Stienburg leaves Big Red, signs with BCHL’s Warriors for 2020-21 season

The BCHL’s West Kelowna Warriors have announced the signing of forward Matthew Stienburg for the 2020-21 season.

Stienburg played the 2019-20 season as a freshman at Cornell, but it is unclear if he is deferring or leaving school altogether.

The 2020-21 Cornell roster still lists Stienburg, and as a sophomore.

“I think we have another special group of guys here at Cornell,” said Stienburg in a news release. “With that said, I’m trying to take some positives out of this situation and make the most out of my opportunity here in West Kelowna. I came here to win and develop my game further and I think Coach (Simon) Ferguson and the management team here will give me a great opportunity to do that.”

The Halifax, N.S., native was drafted in the third round (63rd overall) by the Colorado Avalanche in the 2019 NHL Draft.

“We are thrilled to have Matthew join the Warriors,” said Ferguson. “There was a reason why NHL teams were so high on Matthew. He plays fast, he plays mean, and he is relentless on loose pucks”.

Last season with the Big Red, Stienburg compiled five goals and 10 points with 45 penalty minutes in 27 games.