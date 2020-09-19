Foo forgoes senior season at Union, signs two-year KHL deal with Beijing-based Red Star

Parker Foo spent three seasons with Union, registering 28 points in 88 games for the Dutchmen (photo: Amanda Lopez/Union Athletics).

Union forward Parker Foo will not be back with the Dutchmen for his senior season in 2020-21 after signing a two-year contract this past week with the KHL’s Kunlun Red Star.

He’ll join older brother and Union alum Spencer Foo (2014-17) in Beijing.

This past season with Union, Foo tallied three goals and seven points in 20 games.

Overall in three years and 88 games with the Dutchmen, Foo collected nine goals and 28 points.

Foo was originally drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks in the fifth round (144th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft.

