Former New Hampshire player, Colby assistant Taylor named new assistant for Holy Cross women’s team

Holy Cross has announced the hiring of Devan Taylor as an assistant coach for the women’s hockey team.

Taylor comes to Holy Cross after serving as an assistant coach at Colby during the 2019-2020 season, where she helped the Mules to a 15-6-5 overall record and a trip to the NESCAC semifinals.

“I am thrilled to have Devan join our staff,” Holy Cross head coach Katie Lachapelle said in a statement. “She will be a tremendous asset to our program as we continue to grow and improve. I’m excited to see how her experience as a player in Hockey East helps our student-athletes develop both on and off the ice.”

A four-year member of the New Hampshire women’s team from 2015 to 2019, Taylor compiled 50 points on 24 goals and 26 assists during her collegiate career.

“I am extremely excited and proud to join the Holy Cross women’s ice hockey program this year,” Taylor said. “This program is well respected and I know I will learn and grow from the team of coaches around me. I want to thank my family and the friends that have helped me get to where I am now. I believe that my past experience as a Division I hockey player will allow me to relate to our players and push them to the next level. I can’t wait to get things rolling.”

Taylor earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration and marketing with a coaching minor from New Hampshire in 2019.