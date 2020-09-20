Robert Morris women’s assistant Funk named head coach for Plymouth State women’s team

Plymouth State has announced the hiring of Josh Funk as its new head coach for the women’s hockey team.

Funk, who becomes the fifth coach in program history, comes to Plymouth after spending last season as an assistant with the women’s program at Robert Morris.

He takes over for Mykul Haun, the program’s all-time wins leader, who led the team the last four seasons, finishing with an 8-17-2 (5-9-2 NEHC) mark during the 2019-20 season.

“I am very happy to welcome Josh Funk as the new head coach of our women’s ice hockey program,” said Plymouth State director of athletics Kim Bownes in a statement. “Josh made quite an impression on our student-athletes and we are all looking forward to his positive leadership and his ability to take the program to the next level.”

Funk has found success at various levels of hockey throughout his career, which also includes a stop at St. Catherine in 2016-17 as an assistant coach with the women’s team.

“I want to thank athletic director Kim Bownes and the rest of the search committee for this incredible opportunity to join the Panthers,” said Funk. “The team has a strong foundation and I know the players are just as anxious as I am to get started. I am excited to take what I have learned and developed over the years and bring it to the Panthers’ program and achieve that next level.”

Funk got his start in coaching as a student assistant for the Gustavus Adolphus men’s hockey program as a senior as the Gusties advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament. He graduated from Gustavus in 2012.