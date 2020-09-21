After ACHA success at Lindenwood, Hannah tabbed new coach for Johnson and Wales women’s team

Johnson and Wales has named Katherine Hannah the new head coach of the Wildcats’ women’s hockey team.

Hannah comes to JWU (11-11-4 in 2019-20) after four seasons as the head coach at Lindenwood University in Belleville, Ill., going 86-33-9 over those four seasons.

“I’m incredibly thankful and humbled at the opportunity to be the team’s next head coach,” Hannah said in a statement. “The staff throughout the hiring process showed me what it means to be a Wildcat with a high level of professionalism and class and I’m really excited for this next challenge.”

The Lynx won at least 19 games under Hannah, including a program-best 23 wins in 2018. She guided the team to a pair of WWCHL tournament championships and four consecutive ACHA Division I national tournaments. She was also named ACHA Coach of the Year in 2016.

Hannah capped her tenure at Lindenwood on a high note by taking the Lynx to the ACHA national championship game last year, losing to top-ranked Liberty in the title contest.

“I am happy to welcome Kat to the JWU community,” JWU director of athletics Dana Garfield said. “She is a proven leader and enthusiastic recruiter. Kat has had an accomplished career as both a coach and player and understands what it takes to build and grow a competitive program. I was impressed with her understanding and appreciation of the needs of student-athletes and her passion for teaching the game of hockey. We are looking so forward to her joining our team.”

In addition to her coaching success, Hannah was a four-time First Team All-American at Lindenwood, in addition to being named the ACHA Division I Player of the Year in 2006 and 2008 as she helped the Lynx win ACHA national championships those years.

Hannah graduated from Lindenwood in 2006 with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. She received her master’s in criminal justice administration from Lindenwood in 2008.

“Overall I’m thrilled to learn alongside this team, this staff and get back to competing on a daily basis,” Hannah said. “Being a part of a team is like nothing else and I cannot wait to get this ball rolling. Thank you to the JWU staff and community for this opportunity.”