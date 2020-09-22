Terres returns to Bemidji State women’s team as Beavers’ new assistant coach

Bemidji State has announced the hiring of Emma Terres as an assistant coach for the Beavers’ women’s hockey team.

Terres, a 2017-18 Beaver hockey captain, joins the coaching staff after spending the last two seasons playing hockey professionally in Germany.

“First and foremost, knowing Emma as a person, she has a good combination of leadership skills and communications skills,” Bemidji State head coach Jim Scanlan said in a statement. “She has the unique ability to connect with everyone. That is just her personality.

“She brings a lot of experience playing the game, not only with us, but also playing over seas the last couple years. I think she has a good mind for the game and that she can help our players as far as skill development. She will be a fresh set of eyes and ideas. I am just excited for her to start working with our players.”

“It’s truly an honor to be back at Bemidji State,” Terres added. “I have fallen in love with the community, the people, the program and everything Bemidji has to offer. I have always known I wanted to help others and educate, whether that was coaching or teaching. It’s hard to coach as much as you would like while you are playing, but I have tried to get myself out there as much as I could while in college and playing professionally. I have learned so much from other coaches and now I look forward to giving back to this game.”

Terres played in 146 games for the Beavers from 2014 to 2018, skating in 145 consecutively, and compiling 48 points on 21 goals and 27 assists.

She completed her minor in human performance and earned a coaching certificate from BSU in 2018 and completed her Bachelor of Science in individualized studies at BSU in 2020.

“She has a passion for Bemidji State,” said Scanlan. “As someone who has lived it and gone through it, she is going to be able to go out really do a good job selling our program because she has been a part of it.”